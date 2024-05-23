Scotiabank Boosts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $6.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

SAND stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,393. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 125,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 474,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

