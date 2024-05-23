Seven Mile Advisory Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,273.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,134,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,865 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 484.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,437,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $59.45. 1,007,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

