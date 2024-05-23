Shockwave Medical, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Shockwave Medical in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $334.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.16. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $334.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

