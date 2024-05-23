Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AJB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.59) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.70) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 390.25 ($4.96).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Trading Up 11.2 %

Insider Transactions at AJ Bell

AJB stock traded up GBX 40.50 ($0.51) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 403 ($5.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,620. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,370.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 409.50 ($5.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.10.

In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($106,739.15). Insiders own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.