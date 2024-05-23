Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AJB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.59) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.70) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 390.25 ($4.96).
In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($106,739.15). Insiders own 32.71% of the company’s stock.
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
