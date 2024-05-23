Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

RR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.74) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 475 ($6.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.35).

Shares of LON:RR traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 428 ($5.44). The company had a trading volume of 17,318,596 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 414.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,475.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,533.99). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.65), for a total value of £780,732.90 ($992,288.89). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,533.99). 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

