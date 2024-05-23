SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Down 3.9%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.13. 625,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,539,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SILV. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,799,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.