SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SILV opened at $8.84 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,888 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

