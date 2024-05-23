Simon Tilley Purchases 300,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Simon Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Simon Tilley bought 100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$13,100.00 ($8,733.33).

On Friday, May 3rd, Simon Tilley purchased 200,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($10,800.00).

Locality Planning Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

Locality Planning Energy Company Profile

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

