Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Shares Acquired by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,036 shares during the quarter. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC owned 6.32% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIGH stock remained flat at $24.55 on Thursday. 61,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

