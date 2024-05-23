SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.32

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 32740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $880.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.