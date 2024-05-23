SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 2%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 15,218,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 51,531,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.