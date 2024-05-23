Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.49% of Source Capital worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Source Capital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $47.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

