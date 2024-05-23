SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.99

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.99 and last traded at $146.22, with a volume of 998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.40.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,511,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

