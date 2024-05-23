SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.22

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.22 and last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 14126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

