SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.70

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 1126578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

