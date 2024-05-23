Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $43.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

SYRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

