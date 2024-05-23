Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $132.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,644,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,178,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

