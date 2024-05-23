Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $37.75

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.75, but opened at $39.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 429 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10,138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Steel Partners worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

