Steven Humphreys Buys 9,000 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,047.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of INVE stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

INVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Identiv by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

