Stifel Nicolaus Increases Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $114.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.