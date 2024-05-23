Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 23rd (ADI, AEO, ANF, ARCC, ARCT, BIIB, BIRK, BURL, CARA, CLNN)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 23rd:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $615.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $660.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $672.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $665.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $560.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $510.00.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

