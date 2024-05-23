Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of QUALCOMM Call Options (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 78,034 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 63,117 call options.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 64.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 682,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.97. 7,676,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,522. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $207.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.04. The company has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

