StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after acquiring an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

