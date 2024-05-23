StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
