StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $6.75 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.