StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TRT opened at $6.75 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
