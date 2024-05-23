StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.72 on Monday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

