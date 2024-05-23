StockNews.com Downgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Sell

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

