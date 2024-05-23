STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.53

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of STS opened at GBX 222 ($2.82) on Thursday. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227 ($2.89). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.33. The firm has a market cap of £304.47 million, a PE ratio of -5,531.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.
About STS Global Income & Growth Trust
