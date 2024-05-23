Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Down 12.3%

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 61,231,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 894% from the average daily volume of 6,161,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Surface Transforms Trading Down 12.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

