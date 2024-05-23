Susquehanna Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $280.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.79.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $240.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $240.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $537,171,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 892.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

