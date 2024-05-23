Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Suzano Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SUZ opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10. Suzano has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Suzano will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

