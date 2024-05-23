Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $660.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.64.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $573.13 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $390.20 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $557.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.