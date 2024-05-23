Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $672.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $665.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.64.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $573.13 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $390.20 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.