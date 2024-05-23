Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.900-12.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.300 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.7 %

Synopsys stock traded up $15.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $588.79. 405,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,787. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $390.20 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $615.73.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

