Taboola.com’s (TBLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBLA. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

