Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $150.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.11. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

