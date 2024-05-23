Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.58.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 15,009.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Target by 37,301.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 51,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.