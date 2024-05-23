Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

Target Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

