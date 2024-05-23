Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Director Norman Bell Keevil Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.13, for a total transaction of C$7,313,000.00.
Teck Resources Trading Down 5.0 %
TSE TECK.A opened at C$69.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$44.46 and a 1-year high of C$74.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.42.
About Teck Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.