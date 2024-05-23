Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Director Norman Bell Keevil Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.13, for a total transaction of C$7,313,000.00.

Teck Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

TSE TECK.A opened at C$69.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$44.46 and a 1-year high of C$74.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.