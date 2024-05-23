Teekay (NYSE:TK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.63

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 56220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Teekay Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 94.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 166,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 3.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

