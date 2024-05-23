Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of -0.01. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

