Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.58. 2,570,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

