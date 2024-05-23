The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Trimmed by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $58.86. 247,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,214. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.