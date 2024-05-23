The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.