The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 60,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,081,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,081,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $460.09. The company had a trading volume of 563,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

