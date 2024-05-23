The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 504,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.