The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LGL stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

