The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3001 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
The Sage Group Price Performance
Shares of SGPYY opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sage Group has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51.
The Sage Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.