The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 65,500 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE JOE opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

