Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $721.57 million and $11.49 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00057461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,556,473,974 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

